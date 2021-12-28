NWS confirms storm spawned 8 tornadoes

Published 5:55 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021

By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has confirmed a rare December wind storm spawned eight tornadoes across west-central Wisconsin.

The Dec. 15 storm swept across multiple states. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported  Sunday that the storm produced three tornadoes rate as EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, three EF-1 tornadoes and two EF-0 tornadoes.

The EF-2s touched down in Clark County and in Stanley, a city in Chippewa and Clark counties.

An EF-1 touched down in Homer, Minnesota, before ending on a Mississippi River island on the Wisconsin side. The other EF-1s touched down in Levis, along the Trempealeau and Jackson County line and in Clark County.

The EF-0s touched down in Eau Claire County and in the village of Trempealeau.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale is a numerical scale that measures a tornado’s wind speed and destructive power.

An EF-2 packs winds ranging from 113 mph to 157 mph. An EF-1 can produce winds between 73 mph and 112 mph. An EF-0 can produce winds ranging from 40 mph to 72 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

More News

County begins formulating plan for impending vaccine mandate

Man pleads not guilty in drug case

Minn. tops 1M COVID cases since start of pandemic

2 Minn. snowmobilers die in southern Montana avalanche

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections