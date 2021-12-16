Mayo to host community forum on ‘Kids, Vaccines and Variants: COVID-19 Here and Now’

Mayo Clinic Health System will host a community forum featuring medical experts with the latest information about the greatest public health challenge of our lives. “Kids, Vaccines and Variants: COVID-19 Here and Now” will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday.

The panel will feature Robert Jacobson, M.D., a pediatrician and vaccine researcher with the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center. He will talk about COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness among all age groups, with particular focus on children 5–11 who were recently approved for COVID-19 vaccinations by the Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Jacobson will be joined by Raj Palraj, M.B.B.S., M.D., Mayo Clinic Health System infectious diseases expert, who will discuss the latest therapies and offer a perspective on the omicron and delta variants; and Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin, who will share the latest trends on COVID-19 activity in the region and offer guidance to help protect individuals and families from the spread of the virus through the remainder of the holiday season. A significant portion of the program will be dedicated to responding to audience questions.

“We know there’s some angst and anxiety from parents and others about vaccinating their children. This an opportunity for parents, caregivers, and our communities to hear from world renown experts at Mayo Clinic who research this subject on a daily basis,” says Dr. Mueller.

Participants will need to register in advance for this free Zoom forum. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing a Zoom link. Participants should check their junk mail if they don’t receive this email.