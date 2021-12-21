Dean Richard Lerud, 76

Dean Richard Lerud, age 76, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at his home in Austin. Dean was born January 30, 1945, in Austin, Minnesota to Harlan and Agnes (Lysne) Lerud. He graduated in 1963 from Austin High School and went on to attend Austin Junior College. In 1965, Dean was enlisted into the United States Army serving during Vietnam. He was honorably discharged from the service in 1967. Dean worked for 36 years in rendering at Hormel Foods, retiring in 2004. He also owned the Colonial Bar and was a trap shooting coach for the Austin High School Trap Team for many years. Dean belonged to Thumpers Car Club, and Cedar Valley Conservation Club, where he served as president for six years. Dean flew airplane for Civil Air Patrol. He loved the outdoors, deer hunting, fishing, competitive trap shooting, and going up north to Leech Lake Campground. Dean will be remembered as a kind, thoughtful, and generous person. He will be dearly missed.

Survivors include the love of his life, Rose Nelson of Austin, Minnesota; brothers, Gary Lerud of Albert Lea, Minnesota, Wayne Lerud of Austin, Minnesota, Tim (Joni) Lerud of Austin, Minnesota; nieces and nephew, Leonda (Randy Tovar) Lerud, Lisa (Darry) Sutter, Emily Hardison, Leslie Lerud, and Darrin (Francine) Lerud; sister-in-law, Victoria Sparks Lerud; great nieces and nephews, LaTia and Leland Childers, Dawson and Jackson Holland (US Navy), Meadow and Lauren Sutter, and Holden Londino-Green. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and Agnes Lerud; great niece, Isabella “Bella” Brandt; brother, Michael Lerud; and sister-in-law, Trudy Lerud.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Preston, Minnesota. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the American Legion Post 91 in Austin with a reception to follow from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Memorials are preferred to the Cedar Valley Conservation Club or the Austin High School Trap Team. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.