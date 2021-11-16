Our Opinion: Time for cover all

It didn’t take long, but we are already at the end of our Holiday Bing-Oh! contest.

All five of our $50 prizes have been claimed, leaving us with cover-all and $200 in Chamber Bucks on the line.

All of our numbers are currently displayed within the doorway of the Austin Daily Herald, so come on down when you think you have the numbers and we’ll check them. Keep in mind that we can’t give numbers out over the phone — they must be checked in person.

Winners also can’t be given out Mondays as we are closed that day. Winning numbers can only be accounted for the day they are released. The final winner will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

Finally, a heartfelt thank you to all who play our game. It’s a chance for us to interact with the community while providing a fun opportunity for those who read the Austin Daily Herald.

This is one of our most popular offerings here at the Herald and each year, it draws so much interest.

So keep your eyes on our Wednesday and Saturday papers and the numbers they contain.

And good luck!