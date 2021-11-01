Elizabeth Isabel Johnson, 93

Elizabeth I. Johnson, 93, of Northern Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in her home on October 30, 2021, after a long battle with breast cancer.

Elizabeth was born December 9, 1927, in Austin, MN, daughter of Nora (Tindal) Moore and Michael Kosky. She lived in the Austin area for most of her life. She worked and managed Marsden’s Janitorial Service for approximately 20 plus years that contracted with the Hormel Co. After her retirement, she drove for Heartland Express transporting patrons to and from the Mayo Clinic and other medical appointments in the Austin area. She enjoyed her kids, family, fishing and dancing.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Andrea M. Johnson and parents. She is survived by her remaining children, son Lon (Linda) Johnson of Texas, daughters Nona Bauer, Lana Roehler of Minnesota, and Marsheila (Tim) Lickteig of Arizona, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and many cousins.

Elizabeth donated her remains to Research to the Medical School of Grand Forks, North Dakota. A private family service will be performed at a later date. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial.

Arrangements entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home Walker, Minnesota. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com