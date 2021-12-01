Cougars edge out Austin girls hockey team

Published 10:31 pm Tuesday, November 30, 2021

By Daily Herald

The Austin girls hockey team lost to Mankato East (3-2 overall) 3-1 in Mankato Tuesday.

Sarah Wangen scored a goal in the second period to bring the Packers (2-2 overall) within 3-1.

East scored 10 seconds into the game and it scored to go up 3-0 early in the second period.

We played really well after the first 10 seconds of the game,” Austin head coach Troy Holtz said. “Sarah’s goal was pure hard work. Megan Schultz, Hailee Schaefer, and AJ Barrera matched against their top line and did a great job of shutting them down. Their first line is one of the strongest we will see. East is a well coached top team in the Big 9.”

