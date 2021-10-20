Scarlets sweep Packer volleyball team in final regular season match

The Austin volleyball team lost its final match of the regular season as it was upended by scores of 25-15, 25-14, 25-8 in Mankato Tuesday night.

Chloe Jenkins had 16 set assists and six digs for the Packers (1-25 overall, 0-11 Big Nine).

Austin will begin its postseason on Oct. 27.

Austin stats: Peyton Manahan, 4 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace; Joy Deng, 4 kills, 1, dig, 2 blocks; Kenndy Bell, 3 kills, 10 digs; Thwol Othow, 3 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks; Emily Hjelmen, 2 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig, 1 block; Chloe Jenkins, 1 kill, 6 digs, 16 assists; Nevaeh Borg, 11 digs