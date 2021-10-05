Letter to the Editor: Hunt for A Cure logs another successful year

Our seventh annual Hunt For A Cure is in the history books.

What a great time we all had in the pheasant fields on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We have so many people to thank that we hope we don’t miss anyone:

Thank you to our very generous corporate sponsor, Absolute Energy of Lisle, Minnesota, who helped to make this event possible with their donation.

Thank you to all our dog handlers who graciously donated their time and dogs to hunt for folks in need of dogs

Thank you to all the PF Mower County Habitat chapter members who worked so hard to put this event on.

Thank you to Ben Jacobsen and his team at Three Arrows Hunting Preserve for all their work and having a place to hold this event.

But the biggest thank you goes out to all of our hunter participants. Because of you, we had the most successful Hunt For A Cure to date, with 68 hunters helping to raise monies for The Hormel Institute of Austin.

If you know any pheasant hunters that may want to participate next year, please pass this information along to them so that they may plan on attending the 2022 event. Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, for next year’s eighth annual Hunt For A Cure.

Davin Alan

Mower County Habitat & Pheasants Forever

Chapter No. 670