The Hayfield football team made a late stand to hold of Winona Cotter (2-4 overall) 28-26 in Winona Friday.

Hayfield (2-4 overall) stopped a Rambler two-point attempt with 50 seconds left to seal the win.

The Vikings took a 28-20 lead when Ethan Pack hit Isaac Matti for 20-yard TD pass in the third quarter and Karver Heydt ran in the two-point conversion.