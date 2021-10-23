Early FB, VB seedings released

Section seedings for both football and volleyball are now out as the two sports head into the postseason starting Monday with several volleyball first-round matches.

In Section 1A No. 16 Southland will host No. 17 Houston at 7 p.m. Monday, and No. 20 Lyle-Pacelli will travel to No. 13 Kingsland for a 7 p.m. match.

Later in the week, No. 8 Grand Meadow will host No. 9 Rushford-Peterson and No. 7 Hayfield will play host to No. 10 Lanesboro. No. 11 LeRoy-Ostrander will travel to No. 6 Alden-Conger. All three matches are at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28.

In Section 1AA Blooming Prairie received the No. 17 seed and will be on the road to No. 16 Rochester Lourdes for a 7 p.m. match on Monday.

Seedings in 1AAA have yet to be established, so it’s unclear as to where Austin will be playing.

Football

The Austin Packers football team will be on the road as they have drawn the No. 6 seed and will play at No. 3 Northfield at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26. Austin lost to Northfield by just one point to open up the season, 21-20.

In Section 2AA Blooming Prairie is the No. 1 seed and will host No. 8 Medford on Oct. 26 in Blooming Prairie. BP wrapped up the season ranked No. 1 Class AA.

No. 6 seeded Hayfield will play No. 3 Faribault Bethlehem Academy; however, because of issues with BA’s field, the game will be played in Hayfield at 7 p.m. Oct. 26.

In Section 1 9-Man, Grand Meadow, LeRoy-Ostrander and Southland will all be at home as the No. 2, 3 and 4 seeds respectively. Grand Meadow hosts No. 7 Houston, L-O hosts No. 6 Mabel-Canton and Southland will host No. 5 Spring Grove. All games are at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, No. 8 Lyle-Pacelli will be on the road to No. 1 Lanesboro for a 7 p.m. Tuesday game.