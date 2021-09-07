Two boys rescued from Lake Nokomis are hospitalized

MINNEAPOLIS — Two boys are hospitalized in critical condition after rescuers pulled them from Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, according to authorities.

Hennepin County sheriff’s officials said the two brothers, one believed to be 8-years-old and the other 11, were swimming with their father Monday afternoon when they struggled in deep water.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Skoogman said rescuers “located them rather quickly, getting to one in about a minute and to the other in a few minutes.”

First responders administered CPR before the brothers were transported to a hospital.