Mower County Senior Center schedule: Sept. 27 –Oct. 1

Monday, Sept. 27

Blood Pressure Checks 9 a.m.; SAIL- Bone Builders 9 a.m.; Walking Club 9 a.m.; Ping Pong 9:30 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Cards (Bridge) 12:30 p.m. Bridge; Exercise w/Evies Friends 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.; Exercise w/Evie’s Friends, 9 a.m.; Arthritis Exercise, 10:15 p.m.; Lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tastes Like Thanksgiving Hotdish; Cards (Duplicate Bridge), noon;

Cards (500), 12:30 p.m.; Powerful Tools, 1-3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Wood Carvers, 8:30 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9 a.m.; Walking Club, 9 a.m.; Lunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Cards (Bridge), 11:30 p.m.; Stitching Bees, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.; Exercise w/Evie’s friends, 9 a.m.; Arthritis Exercise, 10:15 p.m.; Lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tator Tot Hotdish; Bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

SAIL Bone Builders, 9 a.m.; Ping Pong, 9:30 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Cards (500), 12:30 p.m