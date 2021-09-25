APS Homecoming is upon us

By Mallory Brown and Samantha Krueger

Austin High School seniors

Homecoming Week is a very exciting and busy week at Austin Public Schools. This year’s theme for Homecoming is “Pummel the Panthers,” which is the mission when our football team takes on the Rochester Century Panthers.

We start the week off early on the Friday before Homecoming week with a pep-fest to announce the Homecoming court. On Sunday, we play a fun and competitive outdoor game where different grade levels compete against each other. In years past, this has been Powder Puff football or Pin-Guard, but this year the students of AHS are playing Kickball at Wescott. Throughout the entirety of the week there will be a food drive, with all food and donations given to the Packer Pantry and Clothing Closet.

Monday is Jersey/College Apparel Day, but there are no activities scheduled. Tuesday is SPAM Day, and if you need SPAM apparel, APS students and staff can bring their ID to the SPAM Shop to get 15% off their total purchase. Wednesday is Dress Fancy Day in honor of Homecoming coronation, when the Homecoming King and Queen are crowned.

Thursday is Battle of Connects Day. Battle of Connects is a fun, competitive, school-wide activity where grade levels compete in games, trivia, competitions and more to earn points for their class. During Battle of Connects, grade levels wear their class color from head to toe. Freshmen wear orange, sophomores green, juniors blue, and seniors black. There will also be a bonfire for all AHS students following the home soccer game Thursday night, weather permitting.

Once Friday arrives, it is all scarlet and white. There is a pep-fest at the end of the day featuring fall sport captains talking about their seasons, the cross-country team delivering the game ball after having run it all the way back to AHS from Century High school, and the choreographed guy/girl dance with APDT members and guys from the fall sports.

Directly after the pep-fest is the Homecoming Parade. Each class has their own float that they decorate and fill with students from that class. There is also the Homecoming Court float, students from Austin’s elementary schools, and the AHS and Ellis pep bands playing music they have been learning during the first couple of weeks of school. The parade also features the honored distinguished alumni.

Finally, at 7 p.m., our very own Austin Packer football team takes on the Century Panthers. During the football game you will see a lot of school involvement: the AHS pep band will play throughout the game, the Austinaires will sing the National Anthem, the Homecoming Court will be introduced at half-time, and the cheer team will perform a routine.

To end the week, AHS will host a dance for all high school students. Due to COVID, this year things will be a little different. The dance will be held under the lights at Wescott Field from 8-10 p.m. There will be food trucks, music, and lots of dancing!

During the week, there will also be multiple home sporting events, including boys soccer on Tuesday night, girls swimming and diving, volleyball, girls soccer on Thursday night, and, of course, the Homecoming football game on Friday night. Good luck to all the sports teams on their games that week and let’s hope all AHS students have a fun and safe homecoming week. Remember, it’s a great day to be a Packer!