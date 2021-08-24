Jill K. Weikum, 69 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at the Stewartville Care Center on Sunday, August 22, 2021 after an extended illness.

Jill was born August 16, 1952 in Austin, Minnesota to Paul and Kathryn (Borland) Weikum. She graduated with the Class of 1970 from Austin High School, and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Winona State University.

In November of 1975 Jill was united in marriage to David Bambenek at First United Methodist Church in Austin, and later divorced. Jill enjoyed a 34 year career with Mower County Human Services, retiring in 2009 due to her illness.

Jill was a longtime activist in the DFL Party, member of First United Methodist Church in Austin, and faithful supporter of the Mower County Humane Society. Although Jill never had children of her own, she was a tireless advocate for underprivileged children, homeless cats and basically anyone in need. She was a selfless person who always put the needs of others above her own. She will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Kathryn (Borland) Weikum; and former husband David Bambenek.

Jill is survived by her brothers, Jeff Weikum (Laura) of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Jim Weikum (Kris) of Biwabik, Minnesota, John Weikum (Mary) of Austin, Minnesota, Joseph Weikum (Glenn Brownlow) of Austin, Minnesota; nieces and nephews, Ben, Sam, Emma, Aaron, Katie, Hannah, Jakob, and Beka; extended family, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at First United Methodist Church with Reverend Dr. Donna Dempewolf officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary, and will continue on Saturday morning one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials in Jill’s memory may be directed to Midwest Mission (c/o First United Methodist Church), or the Mower County Humane Society.