Cardinals sweep Schaeffer in season opener
The LeRoy-Ostrander volleyball team swept Schaeffer Academy by scores of 25-14, 25-15, 25-15 in Rochester Thursday.
Jordan Rune had nine kills for the Cardinals (1-0 overall) and Sam Volkart added 11 digs.
LO stats: Jordan Runde, 9 kills, 2 aces; Sidney Lewison, 8 kills, 1 block; Sam Volkart, 5 kills, 11 digs; Anna Welsh, 36 set assists; Brianna Tucke, 1 block; Gracie O’Byrne, 20 digs, 3 ace serves
