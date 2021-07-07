Knights of Columbus announce raffle winners

The Austin Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus held their annual raffle drawing on June 10. The winners were:

• $400 – Sherry Weaver of Austin

• $200 – Joyce Arndorfer of LeRoy

• $100 – Mandy Chicos of Blooming Prairie, Shirley Morgan of Brownsdale, Ken Arndorfer of Austin, and Dan Drees of Taopi.

The Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus would like to thank everyone who purchased raffle tickets.