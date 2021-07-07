Charles G. Kloster, 87

A memorial service for Charles G. Kloster will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Schott Funeral Home – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, IA 50450 with Rev. Mark Niethammer officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place at the North Prairie Cemetery with military honors performed by the Lake Mills Otto/Chose Legion Post #235.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.

Charles passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. He was 87 years old.

Charles Gordon Kloster was born May 21, 1934, in Lake Mills, IA. He was the son of Jonas A. and Trina E. Kloster (birth mother was Cora Kloster Thorson). He was baptized and confirmed at Winnebago Lutheran Church, rural Lake Mills. He attended numerous rural schools and was a proud graduate of Lake Mills High School, class of 1952. He attended Luther College graduating in 1956. Later, he attended and graduated with a master’s degree from Mankato State University. He served in the US Army from 1957 – 1959.

Charles was a business education teacher for 37 years in Garner, IA (1 year), Osage, IA (9 years), and most recently in Austin, MN (27 years). He belonged to numerous education associations and the American Legion. He was a long-time member of St. Olaf Church in Austin, MN. When he was younger, he enjoyed downhill skiing. He loved to travel, getting to visit numerous countries in six of the seven continents and most of the United States. He also liked to read, take walks, and visit. Family and friends were of utmost importance, and he will be missed by all who knew him.