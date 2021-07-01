1 taken to hospital after Friday domestic shooting

One individual was injured during a Friday night shooting at a southeast Austin residence.

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, police responded to a shooting during a domestic situation at about 10:53 p.m. on Friday in the 900 block of 12th Avenue Southeast.

The wounded individual was located away from the scene, was transported to the Mayo Clinic, and remains in their care.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, McKichan did not provide names for those involved.

This case remains under investigation and there is no threat to the public, McKichan said. Further information will be released when case progress allows for it.