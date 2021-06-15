Austin man charged with selling heroin to police informant

Montana Richard Hinchley, 25, of Austin has been charged with felony third-degree drugs – sale of a narcotic.

According to the court complaint, a narcotics detective met with two CRIs on Aug. 7 about purchasing heroin from a female drug dealer. The CRIs and their vehicle were searched and they were provided with buy money and an audio transmitter. They were then monitored as they drove to a residence in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest to meet with the dealer. The detective was parked nearby and saw the dealer enter the CRIs’ vehicle. She then had the CRIs take her to the Austin residence of a relative. She entered the apartment and did not return.

The CRIs called her several times, but she did not answer. The CRIs then drove back to the Fifth Avenue Northwest residence to see if they could locate her and saw Hinchley standing near another vehicle. Hinchley subsequently sold approximately 1 gram of heroin to one of the CRIs. The CRIs then left the area and met the detective at a predetermined location and turned over the drugs.

A review of Hinchley’s criminal record shows prior convictions for theft, providing false information to police and possession of a controlled substance.

Hinchley will appear in court again on June 24.