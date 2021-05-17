Union Pacific train derails near Goose Lake

Part of a Union Pacific Railroad train derailed Saturday afternoon behind Eastgate Road near Goose Lake in Albert Lea.

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, about 20 cars derailed on the southbound train.

The derailment was reported to authorities at about 1:30 p.m. in the wetland area near Goose Lake. No injuries were reported.

Albert Lea Fire Department Capt. Dennis Glassel said most of the derailed cars were empty but some carried liquid petroleum, potash, lumber and hydrochloric acid.

The Police Department said on its Facebook page there is “nothing airborne” at this time, although teams were searching the area. Police said a precautionary shelter-in-place order was in effect for nearby homes.

A chemical assessment team from Rochester was on the scene, along with the Albert Lea Fire Department, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Albert Lea Police Department and the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

Glassel said the east portion of Eastgate Road is closed to give access to emergency personnel, but no other streets are affected.

Authorities have said there is no immediate harm to the public in the area. They are asking people to stay out of the area to allow access for crews.

Union Pacific crews and contractors are onsite and will be working to clear the line.

Look to the Herald for more information as it becomes available.