Packer boys tennis team competes in Big 9 meet

The Austin boys tennis team closed out its regular season at the Big Nine tennis tournament in Rochester Saturday.

Joey Schammel went 1-1 at No. 1 singles for the Packers and he was knocked off by Jokic of John Marshall in a 7-5, 7-6(4) loss.

Cole Hebrink went 0-1 at No. 2 singles, Max Larson went 0-1 at No. 3 and Owen Carroll went 1-1 at No. 4.

The Austin No. 1 doubles team of Michael Garry and Tom Garry went 0-1, the No. 2 team of Marcos Castro and Quinton Grimley went 0-1 and the No. 3 team of Logan Hillman and Tim Perez went 0-1.