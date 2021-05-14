Mower sees rise in active COVID cases

Mower County has seen a rise in active COVID-19 cases since earlier this week, according to Mower County Community Health.

It was reported on Wednesday that there were around 50 active cases in the county, however Pam Kellogg, Community Health Division Manager, reported Friday that there were now around 65 active cases in the county.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Friday that Mower added eight more confirmed cases and one probable case of COVID-19 for a total of 4,657 cumulative cases.

Around the area: Dodge County (1,849, 3 deaths), Fillmore County (1,563, 10 deaths), Freeborn County (3,417, 29 deaths), Olmsted County (13,242, 98 deaths), Steele County (3,883, 15 deaths).

The state reported 1,306 new cases as Minnesota inches closer to the 600,000 mark. Minnesota has now had 592,750 cumulative cases and with nine new deaths reported Friday brings that number to 7,283 people killed due to the coronavirus.