Get to Know: Austin senior Grace Bobby

Grace Bobby is a senior at Austin.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: I participate and compete in dance, cheer, and archery.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My favorite sports memories were placing third at state kick last season and second this season.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: I’ve learned responsibility, accountability, leadership and most importantly mental strength.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: My biggest sports role model is both Marny Rohr and Jen Sims, my dance coaches. They’ve been teaching me for as long as I remember but being able to watch them and learn from them has been an honor looking up to them and striving to become the women they are.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: Princess Diana.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: All the uncertainties going into my senior year with the pandemic.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job is to be a teacher!

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: My favorite food is white rice with soy sauce.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: My plans after high school is to attend a four year college for secondary education.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: Living through a pandemic has been difficult but has also shown how strong you can become mentally through seeing the positive side of life!