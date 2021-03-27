State sees increase in active COVID cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,328 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 115 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

As of Wednesday, March 24, 12,430 Mower County residents, or 31.2 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, while 6,366 have completed the vaccine series, according to the MDH Vaccine Data Report.

Statewide, the MDH reported 512,907 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 19,425 are still active, an increase of 2,534 since earlier this week.

As of Friday, 27,000 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,555 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,821 on Friday. Of those, 4,264 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.