Seniors lead the way as Lyle-Pacelli boys topple Falcons

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team beat Fillmore Central (1-2 overall) 82-48 in Lyle Friday.

Jed Nelson had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Athletics (5-1 overall) and Cole Walter added eight points and nine assists.

LP stats: Jake Truckenmiller, 23; Jed Nelson, 19; Buay Koak, 13; Zach Bollingberg, 11; Cole Walter, 8; Sam Nelsen, 6; Trey Anderson, 2