Mower County continues to see decrease in active COVID cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,950 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 85 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, about 45 cases are still active in Mower County, 20 fewer cases than at the end of last week.

As of Sunday, Feb. 14, 4,554 Mower County residents, or 11.4 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine while 1,350 have completed the vaccine series, according to the MDH Vaccine Data Report.

The MDH reports that 30 individuals have died from COVID-19 in Mower County since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the MDH reported 474,621 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 13,215 are still active.

As of Tuesday, 25,243 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,206 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,380 on Tuesday. Of those, 4,016 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.