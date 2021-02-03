County and state see slight decrease in active COVID cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,843 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 82 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, about 110 cases are still active in Mower County, a reduction of about 50 cases since Friday.

As of Saturday, Jan. 31, 2,874 Mower County residents, or 7.3 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine while 567 have completed the vaccine series, according to the MDH Vaccine Data Report.

Statewide, the MDH reported 463,132 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 14,537 are still active, a reduction of almost 2,000 since Friday.

As of Tuesday, 24,447 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,056 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,210 on Tuesday. Of those, 3,933 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.