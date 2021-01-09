Letter: Hagedorn, Fishbach failed their oath, disgraced Minnesota

Oh the irony of the “stop the steal” crowd, as they break into our nation’s capitol, vandalize its contents and go on to cause bodily harm and murder.

All this because they are egged on by opportunistic politicians like Hagedorn and Fischbach, who were elected on the same ballots that are being contested by a president who lost his election by 7 million votes and 60 electoral votes. A president who has tried every trick in the book, both legal and illegal, to overturn the election and finally, with all options depleted, called on his blind followers to storm the capitol.

Reps. Hagedorn and Fishbach took an oath to uphold the US Constitution. They have not only failed to do that, they have disgraced the people of Minnesota and seriously endangered our democracy by spreading lies about the safety of our elections when they themselves are more then happy to accept the results of their own election. They should be recalled.

Deirdre Rose

Rural Wabasha County