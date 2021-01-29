Active COVID cases at about 160 in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,793 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 76 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, about 160 cases are still active in Mower County.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2,189 Mower County residents, or 5.5 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine while 399 have completed the vaccine series, according to the MDH Vaccine Data Report.

The MDH reports that 29 individuals have died from COVID-19 in Mower County since the pandemic began.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (1,423, 4 death), Fillmore (1,301, 8 deaths), Freeborn (2,582, 23 deaths), Olmsted (10,982, 77 deaths) and Steele (2,824, 10 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 459,747 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 16,494 are still active.

To date, 6,513,797 tests have been conducted in Minnesota. The MDH on Wednesday announced that it has passed 1 million tests administered through the state’s community testing sites.

As of Friday, 24,200 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,024 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,168 on Friday. Of those, 3,911 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.