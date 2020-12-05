Mower at almost 2,800 cumulative COVID-19 cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,791 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 32 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 380 cases are still active within Mower County.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (940, 1 death), Fillmore (778), Freeborn (1,651, 7 deaths), Olmsted (7,232, 37 deaths) and Steele (2,147, 8 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 338,973 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 45,822 are still active.

To date, 4,439,728 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 17,828 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 3,942 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 3,845 on Friday. Of those, 2,559 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.