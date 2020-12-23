Diane Deuser Keenan, 80

Diane Deuser Keenan, age 80, of Austin, died Monday, December 21st, 2020.

Diane was born November 23rd, 1940 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Wally & Mary (Cota) Deuser. She graduated from the first graduating class at John Marshall High School, Rochester, MN in 1959. Diane received her nursing degree from St. Barnabas School of Nursing and proudly served as a registered nurse at St. Barnabas Hospital, and VA Hospitals in Seattle, WA and Minneapolis, MN.

On July 26th, 1969, Diane was united in marriage to John (Jack) Keenan at St. Edward Catholic Church in Austin. Diane dedicated her life in Austin to volunteer service. She served in various capacities including her children’s “Room Mother”, Philomathian Christian Bookstore, Brownie/Girl Scout Leader, and various positions at St. Edward Catholic Parish.

Above all, Diane dedicated her life to her family. Survivors include her devoted husband of 51 years, Jack, Austin; daughter, Maggie (Don) Schoepski, Harmony, MN; son, Michael (Rebecca) Keenan, Spring Lake Park, MN; and her five beloved grandchildren, Addison, Rachel, Owen, George & Clayton; sisters, Roxanne (Jon) Butler, Minneapolis, MN and Marilyn (Tim) Pryor, Minnetonka, MN.

A private family celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the charity of your choice.

