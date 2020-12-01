A. Lea shooting suspect released from hospital, booked

The suspect in the shooting incident at Shady Oaks apartments was released from St. Marys Hospital Sunday night and booked into the Freeborn County jail, where he is awaiting charges, according to authorities.

Devin Matthew Weiland, 21, of Albert Lea, is likely to be charged today in Freeborn County District Court.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents continued to conduct and schedule interviews with witnesses Monday, and agents are reviewing body camera, dash camera and other video to determine how much of the incident was captured on video, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Weiland is accused of shooting three people, including an Albert Lea officer, at the apartments, 800 S. Fourth Ave.

He sustained shrapnel injuries toward the end of the hours-long standoff when a Minnesota State Patrol trooper discharged their firearm. Weiland then surrendered to law enforcement and was taken to the hospital.

The State Patrol trooper who discharged their firearm is on standard administrative leave.

According to authorities, Weiland initially called police to the apartment complex for a report of fireworks or gunshots and then reportedly ambushed the officer, shooting multiple times and striking the officer once in the chest and the squad car at least twice.

The 30-year-old officer was able to relocate to a safe zone, assess possible injuries and drove himself to the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, according to a press release. He was treated and released.

A second person, a 52-year-old man who lived on the same floor as Weiland, was outside smoking and was shot in the arm.

A third person, a 38-year-old man, was driving to work and got shot in the leg through his car.

Both of the men are being treated at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

Albert Lea Public Safety Director J.D. Carlson said residents who lived on the same floor as Weiland were housed overnight at a hospital on Sunday night as the investigation was ongoing.

The incident brought in law enforcement from all over the southern part of the state for assistance.