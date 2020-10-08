Seventh COVID-related death reported in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported a seventh COVID-related death in Mower County.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, the most recent death was an individual between the ages of 70-74 years old. The MDH is contributing the case to congregate care living.

The MDH reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,395.

Neighboring counties on Thursday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (305), Fillmore (188), Freeborn (576, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,751, 28 deaths) and Steele (614, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 1,276 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 107,922. Of those, an estimated 10,668 are still active.

To date, 2,224,194 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Thursday, 8,187 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,245 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported eight COVID-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,107. Of those, 1,501 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.