MDH reports 2 new COVID-19 cases in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,187.

Neighboring counties on Wednesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (158), Fillmore (86), Freeborn (402, 1 death), Olmsted (2,058, 24 deaths) and Steele (441, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 761 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 77,085. As of Wednesday, 297 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 135 in intensive care, while an estimated 66,521 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported seven deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,830. Of those, 1,345 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.