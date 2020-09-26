In Your Community: Austin Area Minority Business Project highlights immigrant entrepreneurs

For the Herald

Congratulations to the Austin Area Minority Business Project’s 2020 Immigrant-Owned Business of the Year: Tienda & Taqueria Guerrero, owned by Custodio and Georgina Serrano! Small Business Development Center and AAMBP Business Coach Juan Molina and Executive Director of Development Corporation of Austin John Garry presented the award on Friday Sept..

Nominators were happy to support and praise this long standing business.

“The store carries items that are both quality and affordable,” said one nominator. “They provide items you can’t find in the larger stores. It is a pleasant experience to be inside of the store as it clean and well-organized.”

“They are friendly, centrally located, huge variety such as a convenience store, butcher, taco truck and restaurant to dine in and or take out,” said another. “Plus they continue to upgrade their services.”

This year has been difficult for everyone, and especially for small business owners. The Austin community also admires the business’s response to COVID-19. Among the responses:

“Tienda & Taqueria Guerrero immediately promoted safety by gifting masks to the public even before the governor’s order. They also donated free meals for the community during these tough times as well as connecting services with the community that are seeking for more assistance.”

“Twice they provided free groceries to help those in need. They promoted this through the local community networks. The food was substantial and healthy. They offered the type of food that was not offered by other programs such as Salvation Army and was more connected to many of the Latinx population of Austin.”

Tienda & Taqueria Guerrero, the Austin community is proud to have your business in our city.

The Austin Area Minority Business Project (AAMBP) would also like to congratulate other immigrant-owned businesses nominated by the community:

– KNyaw Grocery

– Barley’s Restaurant

– 1910 Fresh

In collaboration with the Austin Human Rights Commission, the AAMBP produced two virtual tours of local minority owned businesses. Jessica Meza showed off Alicia’s Bakery to Commissioner Stephanie Holtorf and Commissioner Oballa Oballa visited with Austere Apolo of K’nyaw Market. The video tours and award ceremony are available at www.facebook.com/AAMBPMN.

All of these grocery stores and restaurants make our community more vibrant and our city more diverse. Thank you for believing in Austin.