COVID-19 cases rise in state, Mower adds three

COVID-19 cases in the state rose by 389 as reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

It’s just over 100 more cases than what was reported yesterday, when state health officials warned that the lower case numbers were mostly likely because of delays in reporting from the Labor Day weekend.

At the same time, the state’s number of deaths rose to 1,884 with the report of 15 new deaths. There are 257 people currently hospitalized as of today with 138 in ICUs across the state. ICU numbers are one of the metrics state health officials use to gauge the progress of COVID-19 in the state.

Mower County added three new cases for a total of 1,219, keeping with a trend over the last few weeks of low daily case counts.

Totals in neighboring counties include: Dodge (170), Fillmore (89), Freeborn (441, 1 death), Olmsted (2,147, 26 deaths), Steele (488, 2 deaths).

Nationwide, the death count from COVID-19 creeps ever closer to 200,000 dead, currently sitting at 191,168 out of cumulative 6,370,081 cases, according to John Hopkins University.