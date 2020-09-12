County sees a three case rise

Mower County added another three COVID-19 cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update Friday, while the state saw another day of moderate rise.

The trio of cases in the county brings Mower’s cumulative case total to 1,222. Pam Kellogg, community health division manager in Mower, said there are around 30 cases still active.

Statewide, MDH reported 484 new cases for a cumulative total of 82,716. It also added 13 new deaths for a total of 1,897.

Those hospitalized are currently at 253 with 139 in ICU care.

To date, Minnesota has completed 1,665,328 tests.

Neighboring counties report: Dodge (175), Freeborn (440, 1 death), Fillmore (89), Olmsted (2,154, 26 deaths) and Steele (494, 2 deaths).

Across the state, Minnesota Public Radio is reporting that a late-August wedding that hosted around 300 people in Lyon County has been declared the source of the state’s largest social spread to date.

MPR reported that there have been 75 COVID-19 cases scattered over 14 counties that can be tied directly to the wedding. One has been hospitalized.