6 new COVID cases in Mower as cumulative total nears 1,200

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,198.

Mower County currently ranks 13th in cumulative cases in Minnesota counties, behind Rice County (1,216, 8 deaths) and above Carver County (1,169, 5 deaths).

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (160), Fillmore (88), Freeborn (413, 1 death), Olmsted (2,080, 25 deaths) and Steele (458, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 856 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 78,966. As of Friday, 274 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 138 in intensive care, while an estimated 70,537 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported 10 deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,847. Of those, 1,354 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.