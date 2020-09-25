The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,185.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, 25-30 COVID-19 cases remain active in Mower County.

As of Tuesday, Mower County ranks 13th among Minnesota counties with the most cumulative cases, dropping from 10th on Friday. Cumulative case numbers in Blue Earth, Rice and Wright Counties surpassed Mower County’s total over the weekend and continue to remain higher.

Mower County ranks third in cases per capita, behind Nobles County and Watonwan County.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (156), Fillmore (86), Freeborn (403, 1 death), Olmsted (2,045, 24 deaths) and Steele (436, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 502 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 76,355. As of Tuesday, 294 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 136 in intensive care, while an estimated 68,488 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported six deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,823. Of those, 1,340 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.