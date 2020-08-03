Weekend sees 17 COVID-19 case increase in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported a weekend increase of 17 cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,081.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, about 30 cases are still infectious.

Neighboring counties on Monday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (123), Fillmore (61), Freeborn (354, 1 death), Olmsted (1,629, 23 deaths) and Steele (330, 1 death).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 2,097 cases over the weekend, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 56,560. As of Monday, 302 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 153 in intensive care, while an estimated 49,565 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported 16 deaths over the weekend, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,616. Of those, 1,231 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.