No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday did not report any new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, leaving the county’s cumulative total at 1,162.

The MDH originally reported a cumulative total of 1,163 on Tuesday; however, an earlier case that was assigned to Mower County in error was removed, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg.

Neighboring counties on Wednesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (147), Fillmore (83), Freeborn (390, 1 death), Olmsted (1,947, 24 deaths) and Steele (401, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 542 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 71,236. As of Wednesday, 304 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 134 in intensive care, while an estimated 64,374 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported 14 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,793. Of those, 1,325 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.