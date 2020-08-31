Mower no longer in top 10 for cumulative Minnesota COVID-19 cases

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County over the weekend, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,179.

As of Monday, Mower County ranks 13th among Minnesota counties with the most cumulative cases, dropping from 10th on Friday. Cumulative case numbers in Blue Earth, Rice and Wright Counties surpassed Mower County’s total over the weekend.

Mower County ranks third in cases per capita with 294 cases per 10,000, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg. Mower ranks behind Nobles County (846 per 10,000) and Watonwan County (381 per 10,000).

Neighboring counties on Thursday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (158), Fillmore (86), Freeborn (401, 1 death), Olmsted (2,036, 24 deaths) and Steele (433, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 2,624 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 75,864. As of Monday, 306 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 131 in intensive care, while an estimated 67,656 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported 11 deaths over the weekend, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,817. Of those, 1,339 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.