MNSure open enrollment period to begin Nov. 1

ST. PAUL — Minnesotans will be able to enroll in comprehensive health insurance during MNsure’s eighth open enrollment period, which will run from Sunday, Nov. 1, through Tuesday, Dec. 22. All plans selected during this time will have a Jan. 1, 2021, effective date.

Minnesota’s enrollment period will be seven days longer than the federal open enrollment period, giving Minnesotans an extra week to enroll in health care coverage during the current public health crisis.

Minnesotans who don’t enroll by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 22 cannot get 2021 coverage unless they qualify for a special enrollment period (SEP).

“With COVID-19 still very much with us and the flu season ahead, it’s especially critical that Minnesotans have health care coverage for a full 12 full months,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “If you’re currently without health insurance, you may not need to wait until November to enroll. Go to MNsure.org today to see if you qualify to enroll because of a life event like marriage, losing your health insurance, or having a baby, or if you have an income level that allows you to enroll in one of Minnesota’s public health insurance programs.”

Consumers will be able to view and compare 2021 plans in mid-October so they can be prepared to enroll starting Nov. 1.

Minnesotans who have a qualifying life event, are enrolled in coverage outside of MNsure and have an income decrease that makes them eligible for tax credits, or have lost or are losing coverage through their job may be eligible to enroll in coverage before Nov. 1. Additionally, Minnesotans who qualify for Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare or are a member of a federally recognized American Indian tribe can enroll any time of year. Visit MNsure.org to learn more about current enrollment options.

For coverage year 2020, 54 percent of private plan enrollees are receiving tax credits averaging more than $5,100 a year per household. In total, Minnesotans are poised to save over $200 million in tax credits in 2020.

Of the more than 417,000 Minnesotans who found coverage through MNsure, over 80 percent qualified for tax credits, MinnesotaCare or Medical Assistance.

MNsure has a statewide network of over 1,600 expert assisters who provide free over-the-phone help for Minnesotans looking to apply and enroll into health coverage. Consumers may work with a navigator or a broker. Navigators specialize in MinnesotaCare and Medical Assistance, while brokers can offer advice on selecting a private health plan.