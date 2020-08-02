2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,107.

Neighboring counties on Wednesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (131), Fillmore (71), Freeborn (360, 1 death), Olmsted (1,781, 23 deaths) and Steele (351, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 470 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 62,303. As of Wednesday, 335 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 154 in intensive care, while an estimated 55,855 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported 12 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,678. Of those, 1,260 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.