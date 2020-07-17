Mower edges up to 1K cumulative COVID-19 cases as state exceeds 45K

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported three more cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 999.

While the daily case increases continue to be in the single digits, Mower County still ranks ninth among Minnesota counties with the highest number of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Neighboring counties reported the following cumulative cases on Friday: Dodge (111), Fillmore (43), Freeborn (322, 1 death), Olmsted (1,379, 20 deaths) and Steele (273, 1 death).

Statewide, the MDH reported 669 new cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 45,013. Of those, it is estimated that 38,568 no longer require isolation.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased on Friday, with 252 requiring hospitalization in Minnesota, including 110 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported seven deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,533. Of those, 1,183 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

To date, approximately 819,511 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

Counties with the most confirmed COVID-19 case

1. Hennepin – 14,348 (798 deaths)

2. Ramsey – 5,543 (246 deaths)

3. Dakota – 2,952 (100 deaths)

4. Stearns – 2,615 (19 deaths)

5. Anoka – 2,572 (109 deaths)

6. Nobles – 1,702 (6 deaths)

7. Washington – 1,402 (40 deaths)

8. Olmsted – 1,379 (20 deaths)

9. Mower – 999 (2 deaths)

10. Scott – 977 (7 deaths)