Mayo Clinic Health System Express Care locations in Albert Lea and Austin to reopen for appointments with limitations

Mayo Clinic Health System will reopen the Hy-Vee Express Care locations in Albert Lea and Austin on Tuesday, July 28, to treat patients without COVID-19 symptoms by appointment only.

Albert Lea and Austin Express Care clinics have been closed since March for the safety of patients and shoppers at Hy-Vee during the COVID-19 virus outbreak. With the addition of screening, universal masking, and other safety measures similar to those put in place at all Mayo Clinic Health System locations, Mayo Clinic Health System and Hy-Vee agreed that reopening the Express Cares for non-COVID-19 patients is safe for staff, patients and shoppers.

Hours of operation for the reopened Albert Lea and Austin Express Care locations will be:

• Tuesday – Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sunday and Monday: Closed

Patients who would like to visit Albert Lea or Austin Express Care must first make an appointment online at https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/ or by calling:

• Albert Lea: 507-668-2121

• Austin: 507-433-8758

• Toll free: 888-999-2386

Patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when making their appointment and those with COVID-19 symptoms will be directed to a COVID-19 testing site or other designated care facilities on the Mayo Clinic Health System – Albert Lea and Austin campuses.

When making an appointment, patients will be given further instructions on the check-in process. To protect patients and staff from possible COVID-19 infection, new safety measures will be observed at Express Care clinics, including:

• Seeing patients by appointment only, no walk-ins will be allowed;

• Not offering in-person appointments for respiratory-related symptoms;

• Screening patients for COVID-19 symptoms before they enter Express Care, including a temperature check;

• Requiring masks for patients and their visitors while visiting Express Care;

• Limiting visitors/companions to one per patient.

Express Care treats patients 18 months through 75 years old. Conditions that may be treated at Express Care include:

• Acne

• Bladder infections (females, ages 12 to 75 years)

• Cold sores

• Ear pain (without respiratory symptoms)

• Ear wash

• Lice

• Minor burns

• Minor skin infections

• Oral contraceptives (new prescriptions only, females, ages 18 to 34 years)

• Pregnancy testing (urine)

• Rashes

• Smoking cessation (18 years and older)