Jan. 1, 1928-Jan. 9, 2020

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Virginia McClary, 92, formerly Austin, Minn., died Thursday, Jan. 9, in St. Peters.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, in Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.

