County see five new COVID-19 cases as state exceeds 49K

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported five more cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,029.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 20-30 cases are still active. Kellogg noted that when the MDH switched to the new reporting system, it has been more difficult to pull information and that sometimes information is missing.

Mower County ranks tenth among Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (118), Fillmore (53), Freeborn (333, 1 death), Olmsted (1,487, 21 deaths) and Steele (301, 1 death).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 773 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 49,488. As of Friday, 278 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 108 in intensive care, while an estimated 42,882 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported five deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,566. Of those, 1,199 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Counties with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases

1. Hennepin – 15,810 (805 deaths)

2. Ramsey – 6,070 (253 deaths)

3. Dakota – 3,324 (102 deaths)

4. Anoka – 2,903 (111 deaths)

5. Stearns – 2,695 (19 deaths)

6. Nobles – 1,721 (6 deaths)

7. Washington – 1,597 (41 deaths)

8. Olmsted – 1,487 (21 deaths)

9. Scott – 1,119 (10 deaths)

10. Mower – 1,029 (2 deaths)

10. Rice – 873 (8 deaths)