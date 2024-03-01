William (Bill) Finbraaten

William Finbraaten was born in Austin, Minnesota to Iva and Ernst “Joy” Finbraaten on June 30, 1944. He passed away January 3, 2024 at Oak Hill Hospital Brooksville, FL of natural causes. Bill also suffered with Lewy Body Dementia. Bill attended school in Austin graduating from Austin High School in 1962. Soon after graduation he moved to California where he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served on the USS Scamp, a f ast attack nuclear submarine, based out of San Diego California. He was awarded The Viet Nam Service Medal with a bronze star and The National Defense Service Medal. Bill was very proud of his service and that all four siblings served in the military at the same time. Donald Army, Barbara Army and James Air Force. Upon discharge Bill returned to Austin where he met Terryl, the younger sister of his friend Tom Koester and they were married on June 3, 1972 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Bill and Terryl celebrated 51 years of marriage on June 3, 2023. While in Austin they were involved in the Austin Mavericks, housing players from Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. They kept in contact with many of them throughout the years.

Bill is survived by his wife Terryl, daughters Tara Blom and Christine (Scott) Thompson and son William (Dayna) Finbraaten. Grandchildren Jacob Blom, Caleb (Emy) Whalen, Jessa Blom, Ethan Thompson and Hanna Thompson. Three great grandchildren Jaycee, Nolan and Autumn. Sister in laws Judy Mauer, Mary (Donald) Hammes, Leslie Finbraaten and Nancy Walrath, Brother in Law Thomas (Evelyn) Koester and many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Ernest and Iva, brothers Donald and James and sister Barbara. Private service and b urial will be held April 16, 2024 at Fort Snelling National Cemetary.