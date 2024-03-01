Rebel boys advance, will play Kingsland Monday

Published 10:20 am Friday, March 1, 2024

By Daily Herald

The No. 4 seeded Southland boys basketball team opened the postseason with a commanding 70-40 win over No. 13 Wabasha-Kellogg (12-16 overall) in a Section 1A Tournament opener Thursday.

The Rebels (21-5 overall) will now play No. 5 Kingsland in a Section 1A quarterfinal in Mayo Civic Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Kingsland and Southland spit their regular season matchups, with the Rebels winning 62-46 on Feb. 2.

